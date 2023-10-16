TD issues renewed call for establishment of ‘John Hume Memorial University’ in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colm Burke, Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, said: “The second-biggest city in Northern Ireland, Derry, has fewer than 6,000 third level students, whereas 35,000 to 40,000 students have descended on our second-biggest city, Cork, and are attending Munster Technological University or University College Cork.

"What commitment can we give to try to assist in the development of a major third level institution in the second-biggest city in Northern Ireland, particularly in the context of the barriers that have been put up over many years in the context of that development?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Burke recalled presenting the freedom of the city to John Hume when he was Lord Mayor of Cork.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie McAteer, Unionist Mayor AW Anderson and John Hume leading a protest against the Lockwood Report at Stormont.

He said the development of such a ‘major third level institution’ would be a fitting tribute to Mr. Hume.

"I proposed that it be called the John Hume Memorial University, which would have huge international attraction. Cross-border development is extremely important for the region. What progress can be made on that in the next 12 months?” he asked.

The Tánaiste Micheál Martin replied: “We have made progress on that. Under the shared island initiative, this year we announced a massive investment in the Magee Campus of Ulster University for the construction of a new building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there is up to €40 million in that allocation. I will get a precise figure for the Deputy. In addition, in the shared island research projects involving collaboration between different universities on the island, the Magee Campus, and Ulster University more generally, would have won some projects.”

The Fianna Fáil leader pointed to cooperation between Ulster University and the Atlantic Technological University in Letterkenny.

“It is very interested in a partnership with the Atlantic Technological University network as well. There has been very good progress. Last year, our officials worked very hard on this and the announcement was made earlier this year,” he stated.