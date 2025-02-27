Timber Quay acquisition another step on the road to 10,000 students at Magee says Archibald

Universities minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald has said the purchase of Timber Quay by the Department for the Economy and Ulster University signals their joint commitment to the expansion of Magee College to 10,000 students.

Dr. Archibald announced the purchase in Derry on Thursday.

It follows the disposal by the Garvan O’Doherty Group (GODG) of several holdings at Queen’s Quay and Strand Road to facilitate the university’s expansion.

“We are up in Derry today to announce the purchase of the Timber Quay office block and along with other recent land acquisitions we now have the land that will be required to deliver a campus to support the 10,000 student commitment that we have for Magee university,” the Economy Minister told the ‘Journal’.

Chair of the Magee Taskforce Stephen Kelly, Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald and Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University Professor Paul Bartholomew at Timber Quay on Thursday.

The 10,000 student commitment, she added, is a firm pledge in the new Programme for Government, which was agreed by the Executive shortly before the announcement was made.

Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University Professor Paul Bartholomew explained the Timber Quay deal was a co-purchase by the Department for the Economy and Ulster University.

He said it was essential for the growth ambitions set out in the final report of the Magee Taskforce that last December urged the Executive to commit £291million in capital funding for new developments to deliver 10,000 students at the Derry campus by 2032.

“It's about putting more real estate onto this campus. We've been really successful in growing this campus. Indeed this campus is now full.

"We've got more growth to come in in September so the acquisition of Timber Quay has given us more floor space to be able to decant some students from here into a particular space there by September of this year so we can free up some space to accommodate more growth,” he said.

Minimal works will be required to repurpose the office space as teaching accommodation and computer laboratories, Prof. Bartholomew said.

"We need this immediately. Because it's a building, it's a refurbishment whereas Queen's Quay is land for when we need development and won’t come on stream for some years,” he said.

Stephen Kelly, Chair of the Magee Taskforce, described it as a ‘very important piece of infrastructure’

"You could sit and wait for years for things to be developed out but we wanted to make sure that the money was found so that we could start to see students, continuing that growth in student numbers right the way through this entire process.

"Between the purchase of Timber Quay and the purchase of lands along Queen's Quay, it means that we will have, from the bottom of Clarendon Street to the bottom of Rock Road, a real incubator for ingenuity and education. You can arrive there with zero qualifications and leave with a PhD between the North West Regional College (NWRC) and Magee,” said Mr. Kelly.

The minister pointed out how since the Magee Taskforce was established by her predecessor Conor Murphy last year the Department for the Economy, in partnership with Ulster University, has contributed almost £21.5million of capital expenditure to support Magee’s expansion.

The ‘Journal’ asked Dr. Archibald as a former Finance Minister if she was confident the money to deliver on the promise of 10,000 students by 2032 would be made available.

She replied: “This is a commitment from me as Economy Minister from my department. It is a commitment from the university as well and we will have to prioritise the funding to make this happen.”

Prof. Bartholomew said the years ahead will see Ulster University expanding more and more towards the riverfront.

“It's a tremendous view when you get to the back side of that building to the river but there is more to it than that.

“The campus at the moment is on [the western] side of the [Strand] road and we've already acquired some land just down the way for the Medical School building going forward.

"So we've already made the jump across the road. This gives us another property on that side of the road and in future years there's the council building that we may take.

“That means that we're consolidating our presence beyond the current campus here which is what we'll need to do to sustain the sort of growth profile we are looking at,” the Vice-Chancellor declared.

Mr. Kelly said the proposed development will move ‘the centre of gravity of the university from that Northland Road area which is causing stress for local residents, towards the river and towards the city centre’.

"All the land is now in place that we require to develop out this campus and now the big challenge is just ensuring that the money arrives from Stormont to actually build the buildings that we require,” said the Taskforce chair.

Asked about the longer terms plans for the lands acquired at Queen’s Quay and Strand Road, Mr. Kelly said he envisaged that becoming a mixed-use development:

"Definitely for teaching, definitely for offices and research facilities but there is an opportunity there in terms of students accommodation that the university themselves can develop but there are a number of developers that are already looking very positively at the city.

"They have a number of projects at various levels of formation - some larger schemes, some smaller schemes – and they are hopefully rising to the challenge in terms of delivering that student accommodation.”

He added: “This has to be a whole city project. The city's infrastructure means in itself that we need to ensure there are students living in the Waterside as well as other parts of the city and not just in this community.

"This is something that is a massive economic and social driver for our city and we want to make sure that the entire city benefits.”