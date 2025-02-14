Transforming outdoor play in NI Schools – £1m additional investment
As a family business based in County Armagh—and the only company within our framework that designs and manufactures our products in Northern Ireland—we are committed to stretching this funding further. To achieve this, we are adding an extra 25% value to every school’s DENI funding allowance when they order through MessyPlay NI.
This means more high-quality, educational play products in our schools, supporting the next generation at no additional cost to them.
At MessyPlay NI, we operate on low profit thresholds to ensure our products remain affordable for Northern Ireland’s schools. Our giving-back ethos also sees us regularly donating expertise, labour, and materials to schools, charities, church groups, and community projects—because no child should go without a space to play and learn.
We are asking for schools’ support to help us make this happen. The more schools that invest their funding through MessyPlay NI, the greater the impact we can make—ensuring that Northern Ireland’s children have the enriching outdoor environments they deserve.
We would greatly appreciate your help in highlighting this initiative and our commitment to securing an additional £1 million in outdoor resources for schools. All schools must have their allocation spent by March 31 otherwise the monies go back to Westminster,
www.messyplayni.co.uk