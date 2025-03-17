Ulster and Ireland heroes take on 72 hole challenge to support Coleraine Grammar School’s rugby adventure

Former Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best OBE will join fellow Ulster and Ireland legend and Coleraine Inst old boy Jonny Bell, Coleraine Grammar School Head of Sport Richard Beggs and CEO of Tenth Revolution James Lloyd-Townshend to play 72 holes of golf in a single day to raise funds for a life-changing rugby adventure.

The four men will carry their clubs around Royal Portrush Golf Club from sunrise on Monday April 14 for two rounds each of the Dunluce Links and the Valley Links.

The money raised will go towards the Coleraine Grammar School development squad’s rugby tour to South Africa in July 2026.

Richard – who played alongside Jonny and James for Coleraine Inst 1st XV in the 1991 Ulster Schools’ Cup Final - explained that the challenge had been dreamt up “to give our young rugby players a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to test themselves against elite competition in South Africa.”

He said: “This tour is about more than just rugby. It’s about challenging our boys, developing them as players and young men and exposing them to a new level of competition – as well as giving them an unforgettable life experience.

"We wanted to take on a challenge that reflects the hard work and dedication of our players. 72 holes in one day is tough, but well worth it for the memories and opportunities this tour will create.

“Having Rory, Jonny and James supporting this event underscores the strong rugby tradition in Coleraine. These men know firsthand the impact rugby can have on young players, from school teams to international success. Their involvement highlights the importance of giving today’s young players the same chance to grow, compete, and experience rugby beyond Ulster and Ireland.

“Without fundraising, many players simply wouldn’t have the opportunity to take part. Every donation helps to ensure that finances don’t become a barrier to participation and will make our trip more inclusive and diverse.”

Joe Coates, a rugby player at Coleraine Grammar School, added: "This tour is a dream for us. It’s a chance to test ourselves against some of the best and grow as both players and people. “

“Whether you’re a CGS rugby supporter, a former pupil, a parent, or just someone who loves a great sporting challenge - we need your help!”

To donate, go to justgiving.com and enter “72 holes CGS” to find the dedicated fundraising page.