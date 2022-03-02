University chiefs hold talks in Derry

Queen’s University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer, on left, with Ulster University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew in Derry this week.

QUB President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer dropped into UU’s Magee campus on Tuesday where they held talks with Vice-Chancellor Paul Bartholomew and his team.

Prof. Greer said: “I was delighted to visit the Ulster University campus in Derry/Londonderry. I was pleased to see the recent developments in the campus and hear about their future plans to address the regional imbalance in student numbers. I am fully supportive of Ulster University’s strategy to enhance student capacity in both the Derry/Londonderry and Coleraine campuses; both universities agree that it is vital that Northern Ireland achieves a sustainable funding model for higher education.

“This will allow the region to provide more places for students from Northern Ireland so that anyone seeking access to higher education here can to avail of a local place, if they so wish.

“The majority of any new additional places secured following the agreement of a new funding model should go to the Northwest and Coleraine, with Queen’s focusing on increasing widening participation places and, also, increasing places in our courses that currently are over capacity due to high demand. All of these measures will help reduce educational migration, help the skills shortages for our economy and help meet the needs of young people in Northern Ireland whose aspirations cannot be met locally due to current lack of provision, a situation that creates inequality of access to university across the UK.