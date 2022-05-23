US urged to back new cross-border university

The campaigners are asking the US administration to back the new cross-border institution, recently blue-printed by the Royal Irish Academy.

A DUG spokesperson said it welcomed a visiting US delegation’s interest in the border regions and its determination to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

‘A cross-border university will provide a durable solution to the Protocol issue,’ he said.

The Peace Bridge in Derry.

‘It will serve as a permanent monument to future good faith between Britain and Ireland. And it will be the nucleus for the long overdue regeneration of the North West, which has not experienced a full peace dividend.

‘The North West has been the most deprived, and institutionally-neglected, area of the island since partition 100 years ago, and it is now suffering further disadvantage because of Brexit. A new university will help mitigate these impacts. It will be a bridge, not a border.

‘The British government has already included a proposal for a NW University in a recent command paper, and the Irish government has said it would be an ideal project for its Shared Island Initiative. The Royal Irish Academy taskforce has recently provided us with a specific blueprint and has recommended a new cross-border body be established to deliver it.