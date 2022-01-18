Wains’ World - Children on the news

The students expressed their concern over rising pollution levels in the ocean, killing wildlife there; and they explained how they often collect litter from their playing fields and gardens. They were also able to give some solutions to the litter problem and some plastic alternatives that are better for the environment.

Sofiya: In the sea there’s big clumps of rubbish and that makes me sad. One time me and my friend went to the field behind her house and we saw loads of rubbish so we got a litter picker and a bag and we started cleaning it up.

Lamise: There have been a lot of wild fires recently. That’s when the fire starts in a forest ant it’s very hard to put out. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger and it’s very hard for the people in the forest to get out.

Primary 5 pupils in Oakgrove PS

Isobella: Littering is when people throw rubbish on the ground and it’s really bad for the environment. It hurts animals too. I’ve seen pictures of animals getting stuck in plastic bags and eating them too.

Ryan: Litter is a big problem where I live. It comes into my garden sometimes and my mum absolutely hates it. Sometimes even masks and empty crisp packets come in. It makes me really sad to see so much rubbish around.

Adam: I think we should use less plastic because it hurts lots of animals. They can sometimes get stuck in the plastic and then they die.

Devon: Our chairs are made of plastic but this is good plastic I think. You can’t make litter with this because you use it all the time so that makes it good.

Big cities have lots of pollution because they have big factories to make their clothes in. The more people, the more factories and the smoke from the factories travels all over the world then to make people sick.

