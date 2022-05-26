Western Trust launches free Text-A-Nurse service for children and young people

The new service is available to children aged from 11 through to young adults aged 19 and is available to those feeling anxious about issues such as upcoming exams, bullying or who have any health concerns.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “Help and support is only a text away with our safe and confidential Text-a-nurse service.

“The service allows young people to ask for help or advice via text message in a way which may be less uncomfortable than asking in person and provides a medium that facilitates interaction through a non-judgemental, confidential and respectful way. Some of the topics that young people may wish to discuss include mental health, bullying, sexual health, alcohol/drugs etc.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School Nursing Team L-R Oonagh Leitch, Irene McSorley and Cliona Donaldson.