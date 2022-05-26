Western Trust launches free Text-A-Nurse service for children and young people

The new service is available to children aged from 11 through to young adults aged 19 and is available to those feeling anxious about issues such as upcoming exams, bullying or who have any health concerns.
A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “Help and support is only a text away with our safe and confidential Text-a-nurse service.
“The service allows young people to ask for help or advice via text message in a way which may be less uncomfortable than asking in person and provides a medium that facilitates interaction through a non-judgemental, confidential and respectful way. Some of the topics that young people may wish to discuss include mental health, bullying, sexual health, alcohol/drugs etc.”
The service is run by specially trained Western Trust school nurses, from 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays), and throughout the school holidays. Text them on: 074 8063 5984.