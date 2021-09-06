Western Trust Recovery College launches Autumn 2021 Prospectus

All courses are written and delivered by people with lived experience of mental health issues alongside those with professional experience and knowledge. The College’s aim is to support people to understand and look after their mental health and emotional wellbeing “We’ve all become much more aware over the past 18 months of how important our connections are, of how important it is to build our resilience and to have a sense of hope for the future, and here at the College, we strive to support you to do that,” said Olive Young, Co-ordinator of the Western Trust’s Recovery College