Western Trust Recovery College launches Autumn 2021 Prospectus
The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s (Western Trust) Recovery College has this week launched their new Autumn 2021 prospectus which details the wide range of courses relating to mental health and wellbeing available this term
This term sees the welcome return of the popular face to face courses running in Derry, Enniskillen, Omagh and Strabane as well as evening courses delivered via Zoom.
All courses are written and delivered by people with lived experience of mental health issues alongside those with professional experience and knowledge. The College’s aim is to support people to understand and look after their mental health and emotional wellbeing “We’ve all become much more aware over the past 18 months of how important our connections are, of how important it is to build our resilience and to have a sense of hope for the future, and here at the College, we strive to support you to do that,” said Olive Young, Co-ordinator of the Western Trust’s Recovery College
Courses are open to all - those who use services, people with mental health issues whether diagnosed or otherwise, carers and supporters, students, health professionals - in fact anyone who is interested in good mental health.
The term commences week beginning Monday, September 20 and registration for the courses is essential. Anyone who would like to register or find out more information please contact the Recovery College Tel: 028 82833291 or 028 82252079.
The prospectus can be viewed online and the application form downloaded at: www.westerntrust.hscni.net