Wide range of New Year courses and workshops at Eden Place Arts Centre

Fancy learning a new skill or craft in 2022?

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:22 pm
A range of courses are on offer in Eden Place Arts Centre.

The Eden Place Arts Centre at Pilots Row has advised of a new range of courses and workshops designed for adults aged 18 and over.

The following courses will be available to purchase via the ‘Upcoming Courses’ page on www.edenplaceartscentre.com on January 10, from 10am.

Woodsculpture - Monday Morning- 10 week course 10am-12pm- £45; Woodsculpture- Monday Afternoon- 10 week course 12.30-2.30pm- £45; Inner Landscapes, Abstract Art- 5 week courses Monday 7-9pm- £25; Ceramics- Tuesday-10 week course 11am-1pm- £45; Ceramics- Tuesday- 10 week course 6-8pm- £45; Painting for Beginners- Wednesday- 10 week course 10.30am-12.30pm- £45; Contemporary Botanical Watercolours- 5 Week Course- Wednesday 2-4pm- £25; Landscape Painting - Wednesday 7.30-9.30pm- 10 week course- £45; Recreational Art- Thursday 10.30am-12.30pm-10 week course- £45; Mosaic- Friday 2-4pm- 10 week course- £45; Woodsculpture- Friday 7-9pm- 10 week course-£45; Life Painting 3 hour Workshop - Thursday 27th January 6.30-9.30pm- £20; Life Painting 3 hour Workshop- Thursday 3rd February 6.30-9.30pm- £20; Spinning and Weaving- Workshop on Saturday 5th February 12noon-5pm- £25; and Portrait Painting 3 hour Workshop Thursday 10th February 6.30-9.30pm- £20.