Wide range of New Year courses and workshops at Eden Place Arts Centre

A range of courses are on offer in Eden Place Arts Centre.

The Eden Place Arts Centre at Pilots Row has advised of a new range of courses and workshops designed for adults aged 18 and over.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following courses will be available to purchase via the ‘Upcoming Courses’ page on www.edenplaceartscentre.com on January 10, from 10am.