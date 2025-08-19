Sky Mobile has dropped the iPhone 16 Pro to its lowest price ever | Apple

What we can expect for iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max pricing when the new phones arrive

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be some of the most expensive handsets on the market when they arrive. They could also be the most expensive iPhones in history when they go on sale.

The latest generation of iPhone is expected to be launched in September. We can expect them to be announced early to mid-September and, if Apple follows the usual product launch schedule, pre-orders will open here days after the phones are revealed.

The iPhone 16 was launched last year, and prices start from £799. The larger iPhone 16 Plus starts from £899 and the range-topping iPhone 17 Pro Max costs from £1,199.

Those prices have dropped since the launch of phones and you can now get an iPhone 16 for around £699. A cheaper iPhone, the 16e, has also arrived to bolster the line-up, and prices for the stripped-back phone start from around £499.

How much will the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of the new phones, given that we have not yet had confirmation of the phones themselves yet.

There have been some industry leaks and speculation around the iPhone 17, and we can expect a standard model and a Pro Max version. The latter will be the most expensive and also the most popular if it follows the same trends as the launch of the iPhone 16 on sale.

According to leaker @jukanlosreve the new prices will increase by about £50 compared to the iPhone 16 launch.

If that is true, then the price of the entry-level iPhone 17 will be £850, and the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely start from around £1,250.

Those will be the prices for the phone when it is sold outright, but the iPhone 17 will also be available on a monthly contract when it goes on sale. Expect Sky Mobile, Three, Vodafone and new contenders such as Moozillion and ID Mobile to offer contract options.

Last year Sky Mobile offered the cheapest entry into iPhone ownership. The best deal was around £25 for the handset, and Sky also offered double data discounts for people who ordered at launch. You can see the latest iPhone Sky deals here.

Expect around £30 for the iPhone 17 on the best monthly contract options and prices closer to £48 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

When will we know about iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max pricing?

The iPhone 17 launch date is expected around 8-10 September. Apple usually launches the iPhone on a Tuesday or Wednesday evening via a live stream.

Pre-orders for the phone will then often open on the Friday following the launch stream.

UK phone providers typically reveal their prices immediately after the live stream or the following day, allowing shoppers a day or two to shop around for the best deals.

