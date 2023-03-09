314 excess deaths and 344 COVID-19 deaths in Derry/Strabane during pandemic period: NISRA

This was 9.1 per cent above expected levels. There were 344 COVID‑19 related deaths locally during the same period.

‘Excess mortality and COVID-19 related deaths in NI: March 2020 to December 2022’ was published by the NI Statistics Research Agency on Thursday.

It shows Derry & Strabane had the third lowest estimate of excess deaths (314.2), accounting for 7.7 per cent of 4,075 excess deaths in the North.

Covid-19 related deaths and excess deaths as proportion of average deaths, by Local Government District, March 2020 to December 2022

It had the fourth lowest excess deaths as a proportion of expected deaths (9.1 per cent); Belfast had the lowest (4.5 per cent).

The analysis shows some parts of Derry & Strabane suffered higher rates of relative excess deaths.

The authors state: “Limavady District Electoral Area (21.8 per cent) in Causeway Coast & Glens Local Government District had the highest relative excess deaths.

“Ballyclare DEA (21.7 per cent) and Three Mile Water DEA (21.2 per cent) in Antrim & Newtownabbey LGD, as well as Sperrin (20.6 per cent) in Derry City & Strabane LGD had also relative excess deaths greater than 20 per cent.”

The report reveals that across the North there were an estimated 4,075 excess deaths over the three years, 9.0 per cent above expected levels.

The figures show that in the same period, there were 5,060 COVID‑19 related deaths.

Excess deaths refer to the difference between actual deaths from all causes in a period minus the expected number of deaths based on the average deaths for the same period over the previous five years.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in hospital (3,536) was more than three times larger than estimated excess deaths in hospitals (1,056).

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths (69.9 per cent) occurred in hospital. In contrast, estimates of excess deaths at home formed the majority of overall excess deaths (3,176 or 77.9 per cent of 4,075).

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon LGD had the largest estimate of excess deaths (523), accounting for 12.8 per cent of the 4,075 excess deaths in the North.

It had also the highest excess deaths as a proportion of expected deaths (11.4 per cent).

Excess deaths were higher in rural areas (11.9 per cent) compared to urban areas (7.4 per cent above expected levels); excess deaths in rural areas (1,572) outnumbered its COVID-19 related deaths (1,472).

From March 2020 to September 2022, the number of deaths where COVID-19 was found to be the underlying cause (4,028) was higher than excess mortality in this 31-month period (3,661).

Noteworthy levels of excess deaths were found for diseases of the digestive system (342 or 16.0 per cent above expected levels) and diabetes (156 or 26.2 per cent above expected levels).

There were fewer deaths in hospitals, care homes and hospices during the pandemic (negative excess deaths) and more deaths at home and other settings for malignant neoplasms, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, circulatory and respiratory diseases.

Deaths caused by diseases of the digestive system went up in all settings, but most markedly at home (44.3 per cent).

