News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

North West Migrants Forum hosting women’s health workshop with Dr. Manal Mahdi

The North West Migrants Forum is hosting a women’s health workshop on Thursday as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations this week.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The workshop will take place on March 9, 2023 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

The NWMF said the event is designed to ‘empower women with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their health and well-being’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Consultant Gynaecologist Dr. Manal Mahdi, will be the expert speaker at the event.

Dr. Manal Mahdi
Dr. Manal Mahdi
Dr. Manal Mahdi
Most Popular

Dr. Mahdi will cover a range of topics including understanding and embracing menopause, reproductive health, endometriosis and fibroids awareness, how to access health services and resources, and tips on living a healthier life both physically and mentally.

“At this workshop, you'll have the opportunity to connect with other women, share your own experiences, and receive valuable one-to-one consultations from Dr. Manal. To make the experience even better, Bank of Ireland and National Lottery Fund are sponsoring a complimentary lunch for all attendees,” the NWMF said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Register via: www.nwmf.org.uk

Read More
‘Stop Violence Against Women and Girls’ rally on International Women’s Day weeke...
North West Migrants ForumNWMF