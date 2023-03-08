North West Migrants Forum hosting women’s health workshop with Dr. Manal Mahdi

The workshop will take place on March 9, 2023 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

The NWMF said the event is designed to ‘empower women with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their health and well-being’.

Consultant Gynaecologist Dr. Manal Mahdi, will be the expert speaker at the event.

Dr. Manal Mahdi

Dr. Mahdi will cover a range of topics including understanding and embracing menopause, reproductive health, endometriosis and fibroids awareness, how to access health services and resources, and tips on living a healthier life both physically and mentally.

“At this workshop, you'll have the opportunity to connect with other women, share your own experiences, and receive valuable one-to-one consultations from Dr. Manal. To make the experience even better, Bank of Ireland and National Lottery Fund are sponsoring a complimentary lunch for all attendees,” the NWMF said.

