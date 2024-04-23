Rapid Response Nursing Teams, Trustwide winners in the Working Together Team Award category.Rapid Response Nursing Teams, Trustwide winners in the Working Together Team Award category.
45 great photos of Health Heroes from Derry Strabane & Limavady at the Western Trust awards

Pictured are award winners and finalists who were honured at the Special Recognition Awards 2024.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:12 BST

Photos by Big Beard Photography / Western Trust.

Autism Support Cafes, Trustwide winners in the Improvement Innovation and Involvement Award category.

Autism Support Cafes, Trustwide winners in the Improvement Innovation and Involvement Award category. Photo: big beard photography

Nicola Marshall, Social Worker, Limavady Health Centre, winner of the Joan Ross Memorial Award.

Nicola Marshall, Social Worker, Limavady Health Centre, winner of the Joan Ross Memorial Award. Photo: big beard photography

Naomi Wilson, winner in the Championing Our Health Award category.

Naomi Wilson, winner in the Championing Our Health Award category. Photo: big beard photography

Dr Brendan Lavery accepts highly commended Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Dr Paul Baylis.

Dr Brendan Lavery accepts highly commended Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Dr Paul Baylis. Photo: big beard photography

