86 in ‘extremely busy’ Altnagelvin A&E with 53 needing beds in hospital

The Western Trust warned people attending A&E in the Derry hospital if their condition is not critical they are likely to face long waits.

“Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is extremely busy this afternoon. 86 patients in the department. 53 people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment or investigations

“If your condition is not critical you may face a long wait,” the health authority stated.

Altnagelvin A&E

Members of the public are reminded that people who really need the facility should not hesitate to attend.

“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department,” the Trust said.

People are asked to attend the Derry A&E alone if they can.

“If you are attending our ED, you must attend alone to prevent overcrowding. Children and vulnerable adults with communication difficulties can be accompanied by one person.

"If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP.