A polypill to prevent heart attacks and strokes - Medical Matters with Dr. Tom Black

More than 7 million people in the United Kingdom are living with cardiovascular disease with about 100,000 having a heart attack and more than 100,000 having a stroke every year.

Would you take a preventative tablet to reduce your risk by more than 50 per cent?

Doctors I speak to are now considering the polypill for themselves because prevention is better than cure and doctors in particular make very bad patients.

The polypill is a once a day tablet that contains low doses of a statin (a cholesterol lowering drug) and three blood pressure medications all in low doses.

You can start this even when you’re perfectly healthy and it is aimed at the 50-70 year age group. Research shows that this will reduce your blood pressure and will cause a 40 per cent reduction in LDL [low-density lipoprotein] cholesterol.

The big advantage of this low-dose pill is that it doesn’t require the usual monitoring of your blood pressure or blood tests and therefore you don’t need a medical or nursing appointment. The prescription can be offered online at a cost as this is outside the NHS.

At present the NHS offers health checks including blood pressure and cholesterol but uptake for this is low and compliance with medication is poor.

Research into the polypill indicates that it would have a much better outcome in terms of lives saved and compliance would be better as you’re more likely to take a tablet if you pay for it yourself.

An online polypill prevention program has been running on a private basis (accessed on polypill.com) for 10 years in the UK.

Some people will object to this public health approach to healthcare rather than the usual personalised approach; saying that the three other most important preventive measures of weight loss, exercise and stopping smoking are also public health measures.

There is a movement within the medical profession to move away from personalised preventative care towards what the NHS used to focus on which is looking after sick people.

If we have a limited resource for the NHS, then we should focus on the most vulnerable patients with the greatest need and withdraw resource from areas that could be best dealt with through public health programs.

The polypill has been available for more than 20 years with positive research for more than 10 years showing excellent outcomes.

The World Health Organisation has included several polypill formulations on its essential medicines list and the BMJ (British Medical Journal) has published supportive research in March his year.

The polypill.com online access service will take you through a series of questions to make sure that you don’t have any pre-existing diseases best treated by your GP to avoid any contraindications.

Assuming these checks are all approved you will pay for enough tablets for the first 20 weeks and will have to go through a similar process after that for a renewed supply.

Your blood pressure will be lower within a couple of weeks and the cholesterol level will have an cumulative lowering effect over the next few years.

If you want more information, you can google BMJ/Polypill (which I referenced for this article) and the actual polypill service can be found at polypill.com (your GP will be informed if you start this medication).