Active Inishowen and Greencastle Community Centre launches 'Walk With Me programme to support carers and individuals with mobility issues
The "Walk With Me" programme will commence with an introductory workshop next month for carers, focusing on practical techniques and strategies to assist those with mobility issues, such as stroke survivors.
This workshop will equip carers with valuable skills to enhance the well-being and mobility of their loved ones, family members or clients.
Following this workshop, participants will embark on a six-week guided walking programme. These walks will be conducted in a safe and supportive environment, allowing carers to bring their clients or family members to participate in gentle exercise. The programme aims to promote physical activity, improve mobility, and foster a sense of community.
Each walking session will conclude with a tea and coffee social, providing an opportunity for carers and individuals with mobility issues to connect, share experiences, and build supportive relationships. This social aspect is a vital component of the programme, fostering a sense of belonging and reducing feelings of isolation.
"We recognise the challenges faced by carers and individuals with mobility issues," said Kevin McLaughlin, Active Inishowen Project Coordinator
. "Our 'Walk With Me' program is designed to provide practical support, promote physical activity and create a welcoming community where participants can connect and share their experiences.
"We're aiming to equip participants with the skills and motivation needed so that the group can continue as a self-sustaining activity after the initial six week programme.”
The "Walk With Me" programme will begin with the introductory workshop on Tuesday, April 1 from 10:30am – 1:30pm in Greencastle Community Centre. The six-week guided walking program will commence on Tuesday, April 8 from 10:30am – 12:30pm.
Spaces are limited. To register for the ‘Walk With Me’ programme or for more information, please contact Kevin 086 201 2676
Email: [email protected] or via Greencastle Centres website: https://greencastlecentre.ie/events/walk-with-me/
