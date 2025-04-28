A&E by postcode: Derry areas with the highest per capita attendances at the Altnagelvin Emergency Department

The DoH statistics provide the rate of ED attendances per 1,000-population for each Super Output Area in the North in March 2025.

The ‘Journal’ has looked at the Derry figures and found some areas recorded much higher per capita rates than others.

Here is a breakdown of the areas with the highest attendances in descending order.

The names of the SOAs do not always correspond to the names by which areas are popularly known.

The full data set can be viewed at: https://datavis.nisra.gov.uk/health/ni-emergency-care-waiting-times-interactive-jan-mar-25.html#attendances-at-eds

1 . New figures released by the Department of Health provide an insight into the areas of Derry with the highest per capita rates of attendance at Altnagelvin's Emergency Department.

2 . Newbuildings 2 Newbuildings 2, an SOA that includes part of Prehen, recorded 16.3 attendances per 1000 people in March 2025.

3 . Strand 2 Strand 2 recorded 18.3 attendances per 1000 people in March 2025.