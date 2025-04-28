A&E by postcode: Derry areas with the highest per capita attendances at the Altnagelvin Emergency Department

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:50 BST
New figures released by the Department of Health provide a breakdown of the areas of Derry with the highest per capita rates of attendance at Altnagelvin’s Emergency Department.

The DoH statistics provide the rate of ED attendances per 1,000-population for each Super Output Area in the North in March 2025.

The ‘Journal’ has looked at the Derry figures and found some areas recorded much higher per capita rates than others.

Here is a breakdown of the areas with the highest attendances in descending order.

The names of the SOAs do not always correspond to the names by which areas are popularly known.

The full data set can be viewed at: https://datavis.nisra.gov.uk/health/ni-emergency-care-waiting-times-interactive-jan-mar-25.html#attendances-at-eds

Newbuildings 2, an SOA that includes part of Prehen, recorded 16.3 attendances per 1000 people in March 2025.

Newbuildings 2, an SOA that includes part of Prehen, recorded 16.3 attendances per 1000 people in March 2025. Photo: Streetview

Strand 2 recorded 18.3 attendances per 1000 people in March 2025.

Strand 2 recorded 18.3 attendances per 1000 people in March 2025. Photo: Streetview

Ballynashallog 2, an SOA just north of the Foyle Bridge, recorded 19.2 attendances per 1000 people in March 2025.

Ballynashallog 2, an SOA just north of the Foyle Bridge, recorded 19.2 attendances per 1000 people in March 2025. Photo: Streetview

