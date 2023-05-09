Alarm as uptake of childhood vaccinations against harmful illness declines
Vaccination coverage against dangerous childhood illness has been declining in the Western Trust.
A report by Auditor General Dorinnia Carville has found coverage has been declining for almost all diseases across the North and increasing numbers of children have not been vaccinated against harmful diseases.
She found that in the Western Trust coverage at 12 months against rotavirus – causing severe diarrhoea and vomiting – fell from 94.1% in 2015/16 to 91.8% in 2021/22.
Vaccination rates in the WHSCT declined for all diseases measured, though the authority is still meeting its 95 per cent targets, with the exception of rotavirus.
Coverage of the ‘6 in 1’ vaccine at 12 months against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib) and hepatitis B at 12 months fell from 97.7% in 2015/16 to 95.6% in 2021/22.
Coverage of the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PVC) at 12 months against pneumococcal disease, which is caused by a streptococcus bacterium and can cause and pneumonia, septicaemia and meningitis, fell from 2015/16 in 97.8% to 96.7% in 2021/22.
Coverage of the Meningococcal B (Men B) vaccine at 12 months against invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), which can lead to septicaemia, meningitis and multi-organ failure, fell from 96.9% in 2017/18 to 96.1% in 2021/22.
Coverage of the Meningococcal C (Men C) vaccine at 12 months – also against IMD – fell from 96.8% in 2015/16 to 95.3% in 2021/22.
Coverage of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine at two years of age, against severe viral infections whose complications include meningitis and hearing loss, fell from 96.4% in 2015/16 to 95% in 2021/22 – just meeting the WHO target.