Almost everyone in Derry has antibodies to fight COVID-19

The Department of Health has reported the results of a new survey that shows that in the week beginning June 13, 2022, 97.9% of the adult population (95% credible interval: 96.3% to 98.7%) would have tested positive on a blood test for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 at or above 179 nanograms per millilitre (ng/ml).

The percentage of the adult population estimated to have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 at or above the level of 179 ng/ml remained high across all age groups.

A DoH bulletin on the survey states: "The presence of antibodies in people in private households is measured to understand who has had coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past, and the impact of vaccinations.

