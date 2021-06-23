Altnagelvin 1.45% over capacity but number of COVID-19 patients still very low

Altnagelvin is operating at 1.45% over capacity, according to today's Department of Health data, but the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital is still very low.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:04 pm

At midnight on Tuesday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of ten ICU beds (70%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (30%) were free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.33% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.45% over capacity; 8.38% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.

