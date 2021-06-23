Altnagelvin 1.45% over capacity but number of COVID-19 patients still very low

At midnight on Tuesday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of ten ICU beds (70%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (30%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.33% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.45% over capacity; 8.38% were ‘awaiting admission.’