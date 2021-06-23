Altnagelvin 1.45% over capacity but number of COVID-19 patients still very low
Altnagelvin is operating at 1.45% over capacity, according to today's Department of Health data, but the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital is still very low.
At midnight on Tuesday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of ten ICU beds (70%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (30%) were free.
Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.33% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.45% over capacity; 8.38% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.