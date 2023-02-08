The local health authority said its Emergency Department at Altnagelvin is ‘under extreme pressure’.

“There are currently over 80 patients in our Emergency Department with 52 patients awaiting a bed in the hospital for further investigations or treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would therefore ask the public to please consider whether the Emergency Department is the best place for them to attend for their particular condition before making the journey to ED,” the Western Trust stated.

Altnagelvin

Last week the WHSCT appealed for the public’s cooperation in ensuring the timely discharge of patients warning too many people were staying in hospital longer than necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated that there are ‘too many people in our hospitals who no longer need to be there’ and that ‘unnecessary or prolonged hospital stays can have significant impact on your long-term recovery’.

This morning the Trust said: “If you are suffering from an emergency or life-threatening condition, including a mental health emergency, then please call 999 or attend your nearest Emergency Department without delay.

“For all other urgent matters please use the Phone First service, where medical personnel will direct you to the best place for treatment. Phone First operates from 8.00am – midnight, seven days a week. The number to ring is 0300 020 6000

“As always, we thank the public for their co-operation, and for supporting our staff who are trying their best in difficult circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad