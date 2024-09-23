Altnagelvin staff stretched beyond capacity, says MLA, who blasts ‘obscene’ waits, calls for proper funding
West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh raised what he described as an ‘ongoing crisis within our urgent and emergency care system’ and told MLAs of cases of elderly patients waiting over 24 hours to be seen in the the local Emergency Department.
"In Altnagelvin hospital, staff are stretched beyond their capacity, and the safety of patients and staff is being compromised daily.
"A constituent contacted me recently regarding their mother — a lady of almost 80 years of age — who spent 38 hours on a chair in Altnagelvin A&E waiting for admission.
"This lady recently had surgery and was in pain due to an ongoing infection. Unfortunately, after waiting 38 hours, her family believed that it was in her best interest to take her home, as it was clear that she was not going to be admitted and the lady needed rest.
"Last weekend, I had another case similar to that which I have described. This is not an uncommon story in our hospitals in recent times. Elderly patients waiting obscene lengths of time while suffering should not be the norm, and it should never be acceptable,” said the Sinn Féin representative.
The former mayor of Derry and Strabane praised staff working in local hospitals but lamented inadequate funding across the health service.
Mr. McHugh called for the British Government to fund the Executive Budget according to ‘the level of need’ in the North.
"We have some of the most dedicated, hard-working and caring staff in our health and social care system; unfortunately, however, they are simply unable to cope with the demand being placed on the service.
"We need to see investment in our healthcare system as our public services have been decimated. There is only way to fund our health service properly, and that is for the British Government finally to fund the Executive Budget based on the level of need.
"I call on the Minister of Health to work with his Executive colleagues to put the case for proper funding to the British Government,” said Mr. McHugh.
