Cancer waiting times: Western Trust records best performance of any health authority

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New cancer waiting times for the quarter ending December 2023 published by the Department of Health on Thursday show that the Western Trust had the highest percentage of patients starting treatment within 31 days of a decision to treat (97.6 per cent) although no Trust met the target of seeing 98 per cent of patients start treatment within 31 days.

Out of 502 patients seen in the Western Trust over the quarter 490 were treated within 31 days and only 12 had to wait for longer than a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Western Trust equally reported the highest percentage of patients starting treatment within 62 days at 39.6 per cent (113.5 of 286.5). A total of 173 patients waited longer than two months.

The North West Cancer Centre

The lowest percentage was reported by the Belfast Trust at 23 per cent (89 of 386).

At least 95 per cent of patients urgently referred by a GP with suspected cancer should begin their first definitive treatment within 62 days so the Western Trust did not meet this target.

And no Trust achieved the target of seeing all urgent breast cancer referrals within 14 days although the Western Trust came close and saw the highest percentage of patients within 14 days (99.8 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad