15% COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin with Derry hospital 10% over capacity
Five more people were hospitalised with COVID-19 at Altnagelvin on Thursday.
The age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (2 patients), 70-79 (2 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).
At midnight on Thursday 79 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals - the largest number since late January.
Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (22.22%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (11.11%) was free.
Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 15% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 75% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 10% over capacity; 10% were ‘awaiting admission.’