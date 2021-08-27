15% COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin with Derry hospital 10% over capacity

Five more people were hospitalised with COVID-19 at Altnagelvin on Thursday.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 27th August 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated Friday, 27th August 2021, 2:44 pm

The age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (2 patients), 70-79 (2 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).

At midnight on Thursday 79 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals - the largest number since late January.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (22.22%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (11.11%) was free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 15% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 75% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 10% over capacity; 10% were ‘awaiting admission.’