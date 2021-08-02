15 COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin over weekend; six aged 20 to 39

Eight women and seven men were admitted over the three days July 30 to August 1.

The largest number of admissions from any single cohort came from the 20 to 39 age bracket.

The age breakdown was as follows: 20-39 (six admissions), 40-49 (one admission), 50-59 (two admissions), 60-69 (three admissions), 70-79 (two admissions) and 80 plus (one admission),

Altnagelvin Hospital

At midnight on Sunday 50 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU beds (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one bed (10%) was free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.