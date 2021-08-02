15 COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin over weekend; six aged 20 to 39
Fifteen people - six of whom were aged 20 to 39 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Eight women and seven men were admitted over the three days July 30 to August 1.
The largest number of admissions from any single cohort came from the 20 to 39 age bracket.
The age breakdown was as follows: 20-39 (six admissions), 40-49 (one admission), 50-59 (two admissions), 60-69 (three admissions), 70-79 (two admissions) and 80 plus (one admission),
At midnight on Sunday 50 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU beds (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one bed (10%) was free.
Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 11.62% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 79.51% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 8.56% over capacity; 8.87% were ‘awaiting admission.’