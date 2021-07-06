Altnagelvin 2.35% over capacity and COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital has risen to 2.05%

At midnight on Monday ten people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of nine ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and no beds were free.

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

Altnagelvin Hospital

In terms of general occupancy 2.05% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 88.86% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.35 per cent over capacity; 9.09% were ‘awaiting admission.’