Derry COVID-19 positivity static at 10.5% with no rise week-on-week
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has remained static at 10.5 per cent, according to the Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin published this afternoon.
The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (10.5%) during week 25, the week to June 27. This was no change week-on-week.
The north's proportion positive in week 25 was 5.1%, an increase from 4.0% in week 24. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 to January 3, 2021).
The weekly bulletin shows that the highest case rate per 100,000 for week 25 was once again posted in Derry/Strabane.
The case rates increased in all areas in week 25 compared to week 24. Derry and Strabane had the highest rate in week 25 compared to other Local Government Districts (218.8 per 100,000 population). The overall rate in the north increased from 53.5 to 78.7 per 100,000 population between weeks 24 and 25.