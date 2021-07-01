Derry COVID-19 positivity static at 10.5% with no rise week-on-week

The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (10.5%) during week 25, the week to June 27. This was no change week-on-week.

The north's proportion positive in week 25 was 5.1%, an increase from 4.0% in week 24. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 to January 3, 2021).

The weekly bulletin shows that the highest case rate per 100,000 for week 25 was once again posted in Derry/Strabane.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.