Altnagelvin 6.07% over capacity yet COVID-19 occupancy still low
Altnagelvin Hospital is operating at a substantial 6.07% over capacity although coronavirus occupancy remains very low, according to the latest Department of Health data.
At midnight on Tuesday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of nine ICU beds (88.89%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one (11.11%) was free.
Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.87% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 90.46% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was a substantial 6.07% over capacity; 8.67% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.