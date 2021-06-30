Altnagelvin 6.07% over capacity yet COVID-19 occupancy still low

At midnight on Tuesday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of nine ICU beds (88.89%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one (11.11%) was free.

A chart showing COVID-19 occupancy at hospitals across the north.

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.87% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 90.46% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was a substantial 6.07% over capacity; 8.67% were ‘awaiting admission.’