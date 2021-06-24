Derry COVID-19 positivity jumps to 10.5%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to over 10 per cent last week, according to the Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin published this afternoon.
The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (10.5%). This was a large hike from 6.2% the week before.
The north's proportion positive in week 24 [the week to June 20] was 4.0%, an increase from 2.8% in week 23. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across NI in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).
The weekly bulletin shows that the highest case rate per 100,000 for week 24 was once again posted in Derry/Strabane.
Case rates decreased in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh in week 24 compared to week 23.
Case rates increased in all other areas. Derry and Strabane had the highest rate in week 24 compared to other Local Government Districts (171.2 per 100,000 population). The overall rate in the north increased from 34.2 to 53.2 per 100,000 population between weeks 23 and 24.