Derry COVID-19 positivity jumps to 10.5%

The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (10.5%). This was a large hike from 6.2% the week before.

The north's proportion positive in week 24 [the week to June 20] was 4.0%, an increase from 2.8% in week 23. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across NI in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

A chart tracking the COVID-19 positivity rate in Derry.

The weekly bulletin shows that the highest case rate per 100,000 for week 24 was once again posted in Derry/Strabane.

Case rates decreased in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh in week 24 compared to week 23.