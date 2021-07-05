Altnagelvin at full capacity but COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital is low
Altnagelvin hospital is operating at full capacity but the level of COVID-19 occupancy remains low.
At midnight on Sunday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of nine ICU beds (88.89%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one bed (11.11%) was free.
Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 1.16% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.01% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was zero per cent over capacity; 7.83% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.