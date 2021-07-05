Altnagelvin at full capacity but COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital is low

At midnight on Sunday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of nine ICU beds (88.89%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one bed (11.11%) was free.

Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.

Altnagelvin Hospital

In terms of general occupancy 1.16% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.01% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was zero per cent over capacity; 7.83% were ‘awaiting admission.’