Altnagelvin still 4.62% over capacity but COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital is low

At midnight on Thursday nine people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; ten of ten ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.58% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 92.49% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was a substantial 4.62% over capacity; 6.94% were ‘awaiting admission.’