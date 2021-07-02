Altnagelvin still 4.62% over capacity but COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital is low
Altnagelvin is still 4.62% over capacity but the level of COVID-19 occupancy at the hospital remains low, according to the latest Department of Health data.
At midnight on Thursday nine people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; ten of ten ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.
Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.58% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 92.49% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was a substantial 4.62% over capacity; 6.94% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.