Altnagelvin still 4.62% over capacity but COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital is low

Altnagelvin is still 4.62% over capacity but the level of COVID-19 occupancy at the hospital remains low, according to the latest Department of Health data.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:00 pm

At midnight on Thursday nine people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; ten of ten ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.58% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 92.49% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was a substantial 4.62% over capacity; 6.94% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.

