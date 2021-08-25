COVID-19 hospital occupancy at highest point since January with Altnagelvin 6.83% over capacity

The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (1 patient), 60-69 (2 patients), 70-79 (1 patient) and over 80 (3 patients).

At midnight on Tuesday 78 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals - the highest number since late January.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.