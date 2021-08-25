COVID-19 hospital occupancy at highest point since January with Altnagelvin 6.83% over capacity
Seven more people - four men and three women - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (1 patient), 60-69 (2 patients), 70-79 (1 patient) and over 80 (3 patients).
At midnight on Tuesday 78 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals - the highest number since late January.
Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.
Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 13.35% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 76.09% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 6.83% over capacity; 10.56% were ‘awaiting admission.’