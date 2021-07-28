COVID-19 occupancy 10.70% with seven more SARS-CoV-2 admissions at Derry hospital
Seven more people - all aged over 50 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Four men and three women were admitted to the Derry hospital on Tuesday after having tested positive with SARS-CoV-2.
The age breakdown of the seven new admissions was as follows: 0-59, (3), 70-79 (1) and over 80 (3).
At midnight on Tuesday 56 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (75%) out of eight ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU beds (25%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and no beds were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.70% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 78.90% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 8.87% over capacity; 10.40% were ‘awaiting admission.’