COVID-19 occupancy 11.89% at Altnagelvin with Derry hospital 7.62% over capacity

The latest revised update on hospitalisations released by the Department show that 27 people in total were admitted to the Derry hospital after contracting SARS-CoV-2 between Friday and Monday.

Thirteen were admitted to the hospital on Friday, two were admitted on Saturday, ten were admitted on Sunday, and two more were admitted yesterday.

Fifteen of the patients were men and 12 were women.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Over the four days the 20-39 age group accounted for the highest total number of admissions of any demographic, according to the DoH data.

The age breakdown of the 27 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 admissions was as follows: 0-19 (3), 20-39 (6), 40-49 (3), 50-59, (5), 60-69 (4), 70-79 (1) and over 80 (5).

At midnight on Monday 55 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. This is as a high a number as we have seen since mid-February.

Seven (77.78%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU beds (22.22%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and no beds were free.

Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.