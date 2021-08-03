COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 12.23%

At midnight on Monday 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Seven (77.78%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; one ICU bed (11.11%) was occupied by a patient with another conditions and one bed (11.11%) was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.