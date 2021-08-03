COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 12.23%
Two more people - a man in his 50s and a woman over 80 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
At midnight on Monday 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Seven (77.78%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; one ICU bed (11.11%) was occupied by a patient with another conditions and one bed (11.11%) was free.
Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 12.23% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.35% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 0.61% capacity left in the system; 5.81% were ‘awaiting admission.’