COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 12.65%

A man aged 20 to 39, two women and a man in their 50s, and a man aged over 80, were admitted to the Derry hospital on Thursday.

At midnight on Thursday 45 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (75%) out of eight ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU beds (25%) were occupied by patients with other conditions. No beds were free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.