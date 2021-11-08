COVID-19 rate rises in BT48 but is still among lowest in the north

Between November 1 and November 7 there were 184 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 302.3, an increase from 251.4 in the week October 25 to October 31.

BT48 still has one of the lowest rates of any postcode across the north.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 206 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 333, an increase from 261.8 the previous week.

Latest Derry COVID-19 data by postcode released.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 84 cases giving a prevalence rate of 312.4, down from 420.2 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 41 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 519.6, down from 798.5 week-on-week.