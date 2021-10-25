COVID-19 rate rises in BT48 but postcode area still has fifth lowest rate in the north

Between October 18 and October 24 there were 136 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 223.5, an increase from 151.2 in the week October 11 to October 17.

BT48 still had the fifth lowest rate of any in the north after BT2 (Belfast city centre south of City Hall;89.2 per 100,000), BT3 (the docks area of Belfast; 111.1 per 100,000), BT76 (Clogher; 147.1 per 100,000) and BT57 (Bushmills; 167.5 per 100,000).

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 175 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 282.9, a rise from 244.1 the previous week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by postcode released.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 164 cases giving a prevalence rate of 609.9, down from 814.4 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 58 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 735.1, down from 950.6 week-on-week.