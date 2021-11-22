COVID-19 rate rises moderately in BT48 and BT47 but doubles in Strabane (BT82)

Between November 15 and November 21 there were 284 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 466.6, an increase from 412.4 in the week November 8 and November 14.

BT48 still has among the lowest rates across the six counties.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 315 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 509.1, an increase from 442.9 the previous week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by postcode released.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 168 cases giving a prevalence rate of 624.8, doubling from 312.4 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 34 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 430.9, up from 278.8 week-on-week.

The highest rates in the north are now Maghera (BT46; 1,280.7), the south Derry area around Magherafelt (BT45;1,255.3), Toomebridge to Antrim town (BT41; 1,196.2) and Larne (BT40; 1,033.7)