COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 fall again
The COVID-19 rates in the BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry have fallen again week-on-week.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:32 pm
Between January 17 and January 23 there were 568 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 938.1, down from 1,124.7 over the period January 10 to 16.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 617 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 993.2, down from 1,231.5 week-on-week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 349 cases giving a prevalence rate of 1,298.8, up from 1,131.4.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 132 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,681.5, an increase from 1,273.9.