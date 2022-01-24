COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 fall again

Between January 17 and January 23 there were 568 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 938.1, down from 1,124.7 over the period January 10 to 16.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 617 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 993.2, down from 1,231.5 week-on-week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 349 cases giving a prevalence rate of 1,298.8, up from 1,131.4.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by postcode released.