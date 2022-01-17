COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 fall substantially

Between January 10 and January 16 there were 681 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 1,124.7, down from 3,167.6 over the period January 3 to 9.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 765 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 1,231.5, down from 2,450.1 week-on-week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 304 cases giving a prevalence rate of 1,131.4, down from 2,690.7.

The COVID-19 rate is falling on both banks of the Foyle.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 100 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,273.9, a decrease from 2,993.6.