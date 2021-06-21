COVID-19 rate doubles in BT48 and trebles in BT47 in Derry

Between June 14 and June 20 there were 162 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 266.2, doubling from a figure of 124.9 over the June 7 and June 13 period.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 87 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 140.6, almost trebling from a case rate of 50.1 this time last week.

The COVID-19 rate has risen significantly on both sides of the River Foyle.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 23 cases giving a prevalence rate of 85.5 cases per 100,000, a slight rise from 63.2 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were two COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 25.3. These cases are the first to have been registered in Castlederg in several weeks.

The BT48 postcode area on the westbank of the Foyle has the second highest prevalence rate for COVID-19 in the north.