Derry COVID-19 positivity skyrockets to 54.3%

The highest positivity rate in the north occurred in Derry & Strabane (54.3%). The north's proportion positive in week 52 - the week to January 2 - was 47.8%, an increase from 29.2% in week 51. This is higher than the previous peak positivity of 27.1% reported across NI in week 53 of 2020 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates increased in all areas in week 52 compared to week 50-51. Derry & Strabane had the highest rate in week 52 compared to other Local Government Districts (4510.6 per 100,000 population). The overall rate increased from 1319.7 to 2668.4 per 100,000 population between weeks 51 and 52.

The case rates increased in week 52 in all age groups. The highest case rates were seen in the 15-44 age group (4654.4 per 100,000).

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.