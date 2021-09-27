Derry COVID-19 rate dips to 400.6 cases per 100,000

Between September 20 and September 26, there were 606 cases giving a seven day rate of 400.6 per 100,000, down from 434.9 on Friday.

Most areas in the north are now recording higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Mid Ulster (509.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (459.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (429.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (423.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (422.3), Fermanagh/Omagh (411.4) and Ards and North Down (402.5) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Newry, Mourne and Down (295), Mid and East Antrim (379.1) and Belfast (380.4) are the only area with lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 409.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 25 and September 26 was 77.

In total 24,820 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.