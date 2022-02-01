Derry COVID-19 rate dips to 831 cases per 100k and remains lowest in north

Between January 25 and January 31, there were 1,256 cases giving a seven day rate of 831 per 100,000, down slightly from 853 on Monday.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,905), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,881), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,714), Mid & East Antrim (1,668), Ards & North Down (1,650), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,600), Belfast (1,530), Mid Ulster (1,392), Fermanagh & Omagh (1,004) and Causeway Coast & Glens (833).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,496.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 31 and February 1 was 211.

In total 50,636 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.