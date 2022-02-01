Derry COVID-19 rate dips to 831 cases per 100k and remains lowest in north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has dipped slightly to 831 cases per 100,000 and remains lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 25 and January 31, there were 1,256 cases giving a seven day rate of 831 per 100,000, down slightly from 853 on Monday.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,905), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,881), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,714), Mid & East Antrim (1,668), Ards & North Down (1,650), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,600), Belfast (1,530), Mid Ulster (1,392), Fermanagh & Omagh (1,004) and Causeway Coast & Glens (833).
The average rate for the north is 1,496.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 31 and February 1 was 211.
In total 50,636 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 117,478 have been administered in BT48 and 121,987 have been administered in BT47 - 239,465 in total in Derry