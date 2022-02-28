Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 703 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 703 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 21 and February 27, there were 1,062 cases giving a seven day rate of 703 per 100,000, down from 778 on Friday.
Mid Ulster (569), Fermanagh & Omagh (650), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (668), and Newry, Mourne & Down (674), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Ards and North Down (955), Antrim & Newtownabbey (949), Lisburn & Castlereagh (946), Belfast (825), Causeway Coast and Glens (748) and Mid & East Antrim (737).
The average rate for the north is 778.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 26 and February 27 was 133.
In total 55,347 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 119,632 have been administered in BT48 and 123,923 have been administered in BT47 - 243,555 in total in Derry