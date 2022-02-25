Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 778 cases per 100k

Between February 18 and February 24, there were 1,176 cases giving a seven day rate of 778 per 100,000, down from 819 on Thursday.

Fermanagh & Omagh (653), Mid Ulster (659), Newry, Mourne & Down (712), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (740) and Causeway Coast and Glens (775) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,098), Ards and North Down (1,013), Antrim & Newtownabbey (991), Belfast (890) and Mid & East Antrim (825).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 843.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 23 and February 24 was 133.

In total 54,974 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.