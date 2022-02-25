Three admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).

Figures show 44 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Altnagelvin Hospital

There were no ICU beds at Altnagelvin occupied by patients with COVID-19; eight (80%) of ten ICU beds were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (20%) were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - none were COVID-19 patients.