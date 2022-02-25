Three admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:14 pm
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:16 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).

Figures show 44 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

There were no ICU beds at Altnagelvin occupied by patients with COVID-19; eight (80%) of ten ICU beds were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (20%) were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - none were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 10.67% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.15% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 6.18% over capacity; 6.18% were ‘awaiting admission.’

