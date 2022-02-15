Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 816 cases per 100k

Between February 8 and February 14, there were 1,233 cases giving a seven day rate of 816 per 100,000, up slightly from 829 on Monday.

Only Fermangah & Omagh has a lower rate than Derry/ Strabane at 732.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,370), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,172), Ards & North Down (1,158), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,144), Belfast (1,130), Mid & East Antrim (1,114), Mid Ulster (912), Causeway Coast & Glens (859) and Newry, Mourne & Down (835).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,050.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 13 and February 14 was 195.

In total 53,104 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.