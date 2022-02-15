Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 816 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen slightly to 816 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 8 and February 14, there were 1,233 cases giving a seven day rate of 816 per 100,000, up slightly from 829 on Monday.
Only Fermangah & Omagh has a lower rate than Derry/ Strabane at 732.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,370), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,172), Ards & North Down (1,158), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,144), Belfast (1,130), Mid & East Antrim (1,114), Mid Ulster (912), Causeway Coast & Glens (859) and Newry, Mourne & Down (835).
The average rate for the north is 1,050.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 13 and February 14 was 195.
In total 53,104 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 119,134 have been administered in BT48 and 123,148 have been administered in BT47 - 242,282 in total in Derry